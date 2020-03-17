Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. Netflix comprises about 4.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,078,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $22.16 on Tuesday, reaching $321.00. 561,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,487. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.95 and a 200 day moving average of $316.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

