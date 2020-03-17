Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes $4.31 Million Position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 914,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000. Qudian comprises approximately 3.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.31% of Qudian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 59,725 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Qudian by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of QD stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 191,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,563. The stock has a market cap of $622.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

