Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Infosys comprises approximately 1.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Infosys by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,020 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Infosys by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Infosys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,486,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Infosys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,475,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 2,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681,209 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. 12,147,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,668,051. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

