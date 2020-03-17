Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

ORCC stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.