Own Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Own token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018530 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 411.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.02233380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

