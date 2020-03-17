OWNDATA Price Down 44.8% Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $292,150.61 and $13,038.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004603 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00373922 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001047 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008878 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002921 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.