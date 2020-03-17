Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 9,826 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 202.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average of $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.95 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

