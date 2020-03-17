Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

PTNQ opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

