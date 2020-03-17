PAL Network (PAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $257.00

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAL Network has a market cap of $91,988.31 and approximately $257.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.02274653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 364.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00193535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CPDAX, Kyber Network, CoinBene, DOBI trade, DDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

