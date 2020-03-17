Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Lowered to $180.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,347. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $138.55 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $290,849,000 after acquiring an additional 67,884 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 43,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

