Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,901 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 188.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of 1st Source worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 92,277 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 100,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 86,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

