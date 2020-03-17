Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.77. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.