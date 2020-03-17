Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,011 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Saia worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 955,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 105,201 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 281,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of SAIA opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

