Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of K12 worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in K12 by 12.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in K12 by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in K12 by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE LRN opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $980.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.11.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

