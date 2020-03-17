Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,743 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 36,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 108,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,170. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

