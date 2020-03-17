Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 485.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of SON opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

