Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Columbia Financial worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $42,082.00. Insiders have purchased 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $449,231 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.54. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.