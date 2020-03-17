Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220,179 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,012,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

