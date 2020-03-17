Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,178 Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $736.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

