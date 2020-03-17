Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 129,433 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,433 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verra Mobility news, VP Vincent Brigidi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

