Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 153,842 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,842 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.