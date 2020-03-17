Parachute Market Cap Reaches $62,511.01 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a total market cap of $62,511.01 and $4,699.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,922,780 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

