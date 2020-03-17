Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Sector Performer Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Investec cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 332 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 492.11. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 355.80 ($4.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total value of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

