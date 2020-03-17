ParallelCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $81.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00004176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $69,081.88 and $81.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00640942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

