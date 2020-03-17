Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PK. ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 14,467,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,614,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,747,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

