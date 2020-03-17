Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 161,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138,363 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

NYSE:PH opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

