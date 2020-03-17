Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.92.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

