Parkgene Achieves Market Cap of $30,647.38 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $30,647.38 and $8.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 400.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.02218244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00192781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.