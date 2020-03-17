ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 52.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $945,877.61 and approximately $233.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033166 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000821 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.71 or 0.99970414 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00084979 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000795 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000184 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.