Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.34.

PE stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

