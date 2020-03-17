Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Insider Acquires $286,000.00 in Stock

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PSN opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Parsons Corp has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.