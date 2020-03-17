Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Acquired by CAS Investment Partners LLC

CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,951,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521,921 shares during the quarter. Party City Holdco accounts for approximately 3.1% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned 8.42% of Party City Holdco worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 73.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens cut Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

PRTY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 3,542,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. Party City Holdco Inc has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $731.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

