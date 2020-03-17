Patientory (PTOY) Tops One Day Volume of $11.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Patientory token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $124,593.95 and $11.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02233090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035497 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LATOKEN, Liqui, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.