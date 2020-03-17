Patron Price Reaches $0.0001 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 52% against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $21,139.14 and approximately $124.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, IDAX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02233090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,648,363 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit, YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.