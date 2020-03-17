PAX Gold 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.20 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,536.29 or 0.29333622 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.40 or 0.04093654 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039416 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 11,186 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

