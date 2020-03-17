PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0001

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 41% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded down 64.3% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market cap of $1,400.00 and $98.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000700 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001306 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.