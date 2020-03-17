Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 403.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.02229583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035396 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

