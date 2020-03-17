Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $33,286,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after acquiring an additional 274,109 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $19,837,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $11,749,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

