Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.63.

Shares of PAYC opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.52. Paycom Software has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,950,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,614,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

