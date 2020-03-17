Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 0.6% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.87. 17,964,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $90.52 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

