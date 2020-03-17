PayPie Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 59.2% lower against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,256.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 273.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.02225883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00192248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

