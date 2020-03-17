Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,091 ($14.35).

Several research firms have commented on PAY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) target price (up from GBX 1,257 ($16.54)) on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Paypoint stock opened at GBX 611 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $369.48 million and a PE ratio of 9.65. Paypoint has a 12 month low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 893.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 938.84.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

