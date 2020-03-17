Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 605 ($7.96) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 505 ($6.64). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($8.35).

PSON opened at GBX 515.80 ($6.79) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 563.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 662.59. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

