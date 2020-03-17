Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PSO traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 876,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at $904,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at $1,892,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

