Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAKK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147 ($1.93).

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 62.60 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.46 million and a PE ratio of 9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.77. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 87.59 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.60 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

