Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 900.36 ($11.84).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 620.60 ($8.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 800.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 872.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.