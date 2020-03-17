Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 335 ($4.41). Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s current price.

TIFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 286 ($3.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 244.33 ($3.21).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of TIFS stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 136.60 ($1.80). 471,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.01. The stock has a market cap of $717.97 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.