Peercoin (PPC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $309,782.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $309,782.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,075,629 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, YoBit, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, WEX, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

