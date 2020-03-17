Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Shares of PTON traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 8,550,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,016. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth about $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

