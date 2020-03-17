Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 24th

Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 24th. Peloton had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $1,160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,009,000 after purchasing an additional 146,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,360,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 2,030.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 812,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

